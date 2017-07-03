iPhone 8 Screen Component Leaks Online [Image]

Benjamin Geskin has shared an image showing the screen bracket frame for the upcoming iPhone 8. In general, the component is different from the one that is used in the iPhone 7, but it carries some similar traits as well, which proves it can be a legitimate part. The leaked image allegedly comes from Foxconn.

The screen bracket frame does not have a cutout for the Home button, which goes in line with all previous rumors concerning the handset.

As you can see below, today’s leaked component is different from the iPhone 7 screen frame. This indicates that the iPhone 8 will be a major redesign.

Apple is expected to unvei the iPhone 8 along with the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus at a media event this September. The device will get a new design and a bunch of innovative features.