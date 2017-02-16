iPhone 8 to get 5.8-inch Display with ‘Function Area’ – Analyst

Ming-Chi Kuo reports that the iPhone 8 may get a display with something called “function area”. According to the analyst, this will be a part of the OLED display located at the bottom featuring virtual buttons and some shortcuts for quick actions. The size of the front panel will be 5.8 inches, however, the “active area” of the display will be equal to only about 5.15 inches.

Adding the touch-sensitive function area, Apple wants to ditch the Home button and Touch ID. The expert believes Apple will add a new method of biometric authentication like an iris scanner or facial recognition system to replace the fingerprint scanner.

The display resolution of the high-end model will be 2,800 x 1,242 pixels and physical dimensions will resemble the size of the 4.7-inch model.

Kuo says that along with the 5.8-inch OLED iPhone 8, Apple will release the 4.7-inch iPhone 7s and 5.5-inch iPhone 7s Plus with aluminum body and TFT-LCD displays. Their detailed specs remain unknown.

Apple will unveil new iPhones in the fall. Stay tuned for more rumors about the handsets.