iPhone 8 to Get Facial and Gesture Recognition – Report

According to the latest report from Cowen and Company analyst Timothy Arcuri, the iPhone 8 will get a 5.8-inch OLED wraparound screen with a thin bezel at the top featuring two sensors used for facial and gesture recognition. Furthermore, the Home button with Touch ID scanner will be integrated in the display, Arcuri claims. Apple may also add wireless charging capabilities to the next-generation iPhone.

The analyst predicts that the shipments will rise in 2017 and that the iPhone will set a new record. Improved design and features will make the iPhone 8 a device worth switching to.

Arcuri tells the firm’s clients that the expected iPhone 8 will include a new 5.8-inch model with an OLED wraparound display, wireless charging, “some form of facial/gesture recognition supported by a new laser sensor and an infrared sensor mounted near the front-facing camera”, and Touch ID embedded in the display.

Apple will introduce three iPhones later this year. Apart from the 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch models featuring TFT-LCD screens, there will be a new one with a 5.8-inch OLED display.