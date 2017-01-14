iPhone 8 to Get IP68 Water Resistance – Rumor

According to the latest report from the Korea Herald, the next-generation iPhone may feature improved water resistance. The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus both have IP67 water resistance, while the new model may comply with the IP68 standard, reporters claim. The same standard is currently supported by the Galaxy S7 and will be supported by the new Galaxy S8.

Improved water resistance will become of the features added to the iPhone lineup to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the handset. The information comes from the insider who asked not to be identified.

“Apple’s iPhone 8 will feature the IP68 rating protection as part of drastic upgrades marking the 10th anniversary of the iPhone this year,” an industry source told The Investor on condition of anonymity.

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 8 in the fall. Aside from enhanced water resistance, the device will get a new processor, AMOLED screen, glass body and some other improvements.