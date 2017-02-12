iPhone 8 Wireless Charger to Be Sold Separately – Rumor

According to the latest report from Mac Otakara, the next-generation iPhone may indeed feature wireless charging. However, the reporters believe Apple will sell the wireless charger separately. In other words, it won’t be included in the package along with the new iPhone.

The reporters claim a firm called Luxshare will produce the new accessory. This company manufactures inductive chargers for the Apple Watch, so looks like the iPhone 8 will support the same technology, not the long-range wireless charging rumored earlier.

Another disappointment is that Apple may stop including a 3.5mm headphone jack adapter in the iPhone 8 package. This is a bit of surprise for those who don’t plan to switch to wireless headphones in the foreseeable future.

Apple will unveil the 5.8-inch iPhone 8 with an OLED screen and other major improvements in September, possibly along with the 4.7-inch iPhone 7s and 5.5-inch iPhone 7s Plus featuring minor changes. The new flagship device may get a price tag of over $1000.