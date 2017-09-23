iPhone X Launch Could Be the Worst Since 2010

Apple’s shares declined 4.1% and if they continue dropping, this may be the worst year for Apple since iPhone 4 launch in 2010.

iPhone 8 pre-orders are significantly lower compared to previous models, it may be because a substantial part of customers is waiting for iPhone X. Besides, Apple Watch Series 3 connectivity bug also had an impact on Apple’s shares.

Since the announcement of new products on September 12 Apple’s shares have dropped around 5% and the stock trade is down 6.5%. This is the worst result since April 2016, when the shares were down 11.3%.