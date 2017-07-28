iPod Nano And iPod Shuffle Are Officially Discontinued

Apple’s so popular in past years music devices are no longer available in the official stores.

iPod nano and iPod shuffle have not been updated for years, and now the company is officially winding up with these models’ production.

From today the links for the products in Apple online store lead to Apple Music. iPod Nano and iPod shuffle become less popular with years, as iPhones and iPads are now multipurpose devices that can handle playing music. The offline players' era has been terminated, as Apple predicted earlier.

Apple’s spokesman stated in his email:

Today, we are simplifying our iPod lineup with two models of iPod touch now with double the capacity starting at just $199 and we are discontinuing the iPod shuffle and iPod nano.

The last Apple’s music hardware is now represented by sole iPod touch. There will be two models with 32 GB and 128 GB capacity, as Apple has eliminated 16GB and 64GB storage options.