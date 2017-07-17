iTunes Users will Be Able to Pay With PayPal

Apple has recently allowed users to make purchases using the PayPal balance. For those, who already have their Apple ID accounts, it is possible to choose PayPal as a preferred payment method that will work with iTunes Store content, Apple Music and iCloud Storage upgrades.

So far, PayPal is available in the US, the United Kingdom, Canada, Mexico, Australia, Israel, and in several European countries, namely: Austria, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Spain. PayPal is planning to extend the coverage, but they didn’t give any time limits for this.

This feature is going to make digital purchases easier, allowing transactions through the iOS devices as well as Apple TV or Apple Watch. To make it even simpler, PayPal will add its One Touch feature to authenticate payments with the fingerprint.

[via Engadget ]



