Latest iPad Pro Commercials Explain Why iPad is Better than Computer

Apple has released four new iPad Pro commercials that tell us why the device is better than traditional computer or laptop for most people. All ads are available below as well as on Apple’s official YouTube channel.

The first video tells us that there are no viruses on the iPad Pro, which makes this device better than a computer.

The second ad is focused on the touch-sensitive display of the iPad Pro and the Apple Pencil. These things allow users to do more in the apps like Microsoft Word.

As for the third commercial, it highlights the LTE connectivity of the iPad Pro. Apple says that slow Wi-Fi is no longer a problem for those who own the tablet.

Finally, the fourth short video summarises the ideas from other three clips and concludes that the iPad Pro is not a computer, it’s something better than it.

What do you think about today’s commercials? Leave your comments below.