Luca Todesco Released iOS 10.1.1 Jailbreak

A well-known hacker Luca Todesco has released the jailbreak for the iPhone 7 running iOS 10.1.1. His tool is called “yalu”, it is currently available as a beta. The developer says it is very glitchy and unstable, so only those who know what to do should try to jailbreak their devices.

The jailbreak is available on a dedicated website , so if you know how to deal with it, you can try to download “yalu” from there. Don’t forget to back up your device as the chances are high that the jailbreak will brick it and you will have to restore using iTunes.

The jailbreak has been tested on the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus running iOS 10.1.1, but the developer says it may be compatible with the iPhone 6s and iPad Pro with any iOS 10 version on board as well, even though there hasn’t been much testing on these devices.

Once again, it is recommended to stay away from this jailbreak until a more stable version is released. Stay tuned for more updates on the issue.