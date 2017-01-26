Luca Todesco Released iOS 10.2 Jailbreak

A well-known Italian hacker Luca Todesco has released a jailbreak of iOS 10.2 with working MobileSubstrate. The latest version of jailbreak is available on Todesco’s website .

The new yalu version is compatible with the iPhone 6s, iPhone SE, and iPad Pro. Apple’s iPhone 6 and older smartphones are not supported, just like most iPad models. The support for some other devices may be added in future, however, Todesco says that the jailbreak won’t be compatible with the iPhone 7.

The jailbreak may still be unstable, so think twice before using it on your device. Also, it’s a good idea to back up important files before hacking your iPhone or iPad using yalu.

Stay tuned for more news about iOS 10.2 jailbreak, we’ll let you know if we find something interesting.