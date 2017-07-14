Mac Sales Remain Stagnant as Global PC Market Declines

According to the new figures shared by Gartner earlier this week, Apple’s Mac sales are still stagnant. As for the global market of personal computers, it also continues to decline.

In the second quarter of 2017, Apple sold 4.24 million Mac units worldwide, which is less than 4.26 million in the year-ago quarter. Still, Apple’s market share grew from 6.7% in Q2 2016 to 6.9% in Q2 2017. Apple performed better than Asus and Acer, but failed to beat HP, Lenovo, and Dell.

Apple is estimated to be the number four PC vendor in the world, edging out Asus, the company that held that position this time last year. HP and Dell, the number one and number three worldwide PC vendors, respectively, saw shipment growth during the quarter.

At WWDC, Apple announced new iMac and refreshed MacBook Pro models. These devices can lure new customers and generate some revenue for Apple in the coming months.