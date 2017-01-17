MacBook and MacBook Pro to Get Kaby Lake CPUs and More RAM in 2017

According to the latest report from usually-reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will update the 12-inch MacBook and both 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro with new Kaby Lake processors and more RAM in 2017.

The first model to get the new CPU is the MacBook. Apple will start mass production of the laptop in the second quarter of this year. Aside from better processors, this model will also get an option of 16GB of RAM.

The 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro units with Kaby Lake chips will enter mass production in the third quarter. The larger laptop will also get a memory upgrade – Apple plans to add 32GB desktop-class RAM to the device.

In terms of supply chain and shipping performance, Kuo predicts that Mac shipments will grow in 2017 and cites production delays as the main reason for the slow performance in 2017 as demand for the new Touch Bar MacBook Pro is apparently “better than expected.”

Kuo adds that later this year Apple will reduce the price of the 13-inch MacBook Pro without the Touch Bar to lure new customers. Hopefully, the company will also update the iMac, Mac Pro, or Mac mini.