Mockup Shows How the New iPhone’s Status Bar Will Look Like

Developers Steve Troughton-Smiths and Guilherme Rambo have again found new details in the HomePod firmware code. This time it concerns the status bar of the new iPhone with the top notch.

As the status bar would be split with the top “peninsula”, there will be no place for the clock so it will move to the left along with the location services. The right side will accommodate Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity and battery indicator.

The animations will cover all the necessary moves of the status bar’s icons. For instance, while connecting to the power source, the battery indicator move a bit to the side and the connectivity icons will hide giving space for the charging indicator. In general, Apple will use many refined animations and background effects for the new iPhone.

The recent revelations corroborate with the leaks and interpretations shared before.