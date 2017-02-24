New 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPads Won’t Be Released Until May-June

According to the latest report from DigiTimes, the new 10.5-inch iPad and the next-gen 12.9-inch iPad Pro won’t ship until May-June. The tablets should be unveiled at a media event next month, but it’s very unlikely that Apple will manage to catch up with the demand and ship all new devices at the same time. The report is based on data shared by Taiwanese supply chain insiders.

Notably, the sources believe Apple will unveil three, not four new iPad models this spring. Apart from two high-end devices, they expect to see the entry-level 9.7-inch tablet with slightly outdated hardware.

Earlier it was reported that Apple may unveil four new iPad models in March. These include the 7.9-inch, 9.7-inch, and 12.9-inch iPad Pro as well as a new unidentified model with the 10.5-inch screen. The latter one is believed to have a bezel-less design and no Home button.

Even though the tablet market continue to decline, Apple is one of the most successful vendors. Hopefully, four new models will lure new customers and generate better sales.