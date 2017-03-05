New Apple Park Drone Video is Out

Yet another video has been published on YouTube showing progress on the Apple Park construction site. This time the author of the clip is Duncan Sinfield. You can take a look at the aerial footage below.

The video shows that the main ring and is close to completion and that the construction workers are focused on groundwork, planting trees, and finishing up with other buildings on the territory.

Filmed using the DJI Inspire 1 Pro. More than three years into construction, Apple Campus 2 is finally nearing completion. This aerial video shows off the stunning progress made on the main 280,000-square-foot-facility, which is set to accommodate over 13,000 employees, as well as a new research and development building and many other stunning details.

Back in February, Apple announced that it will open the new headquarters in April and named the hall for media events and conferences after former CEO Steve Jobs. First teams of engineers will start moving to the new campus in April as well.