New Drone Video Shows Progress on Apple Park Construction Site

If you are curious about how the ‘spaceship’ Apple campus also known as Apple Park looks like now, you can check out the new drone video shared by Matthew Roberts on YouTube. The short clip reveals that the headquarters is nearly finished and that the April grand opening is a real thing.

The R&D center seems to be finished, the Steve Jobs Theaters starts to look more like a complete building as well. More and more trees appear at the construction site. Furthermore, the workers have finished installing solar panels on the garages. New pathways appear at the territory, construction workers focus on the fitness center for employees and other types sections of Apple Park.

First employees will start moving to the new campus in April.

Apple started the Apple Park construction in 2013. Initially, the company planned to finish it by the end of 2016.