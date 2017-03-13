New iPhone 8 Concept Hits YouTube [Video]

If you’re waiting for the next-generation iPhone and iOS 11, you might like the new concept created by a designer Vianney le Masne. In the short video below we can see the iPhone 8 featuring a borderless OLED display, new iteration of iOS with Dark Mode and slightly tweaked design and features.

The designer notes that adding a black theme to the iOS interface together with the OLED display will create a unique experience for users. Changing the handset in such a way is an improvement that many people hope to see in the 10 anniversary iPhone.

Anyway, check out the concept yourself.

The potential contained behind dark mode is much bigger than what it’s name might suggest. Presumably, combined with OLED screen technology in a higher end 2017 iPhone, it’s the logical mode to make every pixel feel like it’s coming alive just for the user at the right time, at the right place on the screen.

Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone 8 later this year. The device will get a new processor, 3GB of RAM, wireless charging, and a new design.

