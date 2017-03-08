New iPhone to Be Called iPhone Edition – Rumors

According to the latest report from a Japanese website MacOtakara, the next-generation iPhone with an OLED screen and other major improvements may be called the iPhone Edition. The release of the model may take place much later than the release of the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus that will be only slightly updated. The reporters believe the phone to be a premium model and a perfect choice for the Apple Watch Edition.

Apple hasn’t yet decided what features to add or what design to choose. There are many prototypes in the testing including those with OLED and LCD screens, with and without the Home button. There are even models with glass, aluminum, and ceramic body.

The only specs that seem to be more or less certain include 5-inch display, wireless charging, dual camera, and Lightning port.

The next-generation iPhone is expected to become a major update. New design and features may help Apple lure new customers and set a new sales record.