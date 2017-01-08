New MacBook Pro to Get IGZO Displays – Rumor

According to the latest report from IHS, Apple may be planning to switch to IGZO display panels for the MacBook Pro lineup in the second quarter of 2017. Moreover, the report says company will stop the production of the 11-inch MacBook Air and reduce the orders for notebook panels from 6 to 2.7 million. Most of these will be for the 13-inch MacBook Air.

Currently, Apple uses a-Si TFT-LCD screens in its laptops, but things may change soon. Samsung and Sharp will become Apple’s main IGZO panels suppliers.

Apple may continue to produce a-Si TFT-LCD panels for the MacBook Pro until the end of the first quarter of 2017 and then shift to IGZO TFT-LCD panels. In addition to Samsung Display, Sharp will begin supplying IGZO TFT-LCD panels to Apple as soon as mid-2017. Procurement for the MacBook Pro will increase from 8.8 million units in 2016 to 9.7 million units in 2017.

IGZO displays are brighter and more power-efficient, moreover, they feature improved touch sensitivity and pixel density. Still, they are considerably more expensive.