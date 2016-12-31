New Method of Killing Messages App Discovered [Video]

There’s a new hack that can break the Messages app on iOS 10. The vulnerability of the application has been discovered by an iOS and Windows developer nicknamed vincedes3.

To kill the Messages app, the developer sends the recipient a contact card that contains a large and complicated text. When the recipient tries to open it, the application freezes. Rebooting the device doesn’t help. The developer says that the only way to fix it without restoring the device and setting it up as new is using the link provided by the hacker on his website.

Remember, if you receive a message with a contact card called 'vincedes3.vcf', don’t open it. Below you can take a look at the video showing how the developer kills the Messages app.