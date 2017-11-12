New Renders Show the Concept of iPhone X Plus — Photo

iPhone X has been released about a week ago, the designers are already trying to imagine the next year’s iPhones. Here are the renders from Martin Hajek, who showed how the larger next year’s iPhone X may look like.

Even with a taller display than the 5.5-inch iPhone 8 Plus, the iPhone X’s footprint is similar to that of the 4.7-inch iPhone 8. With this in mind, an iPhone X Plus could retain a footprint close to that of today’s Plus iPhones while packing an even larger display. Next year’s iPads are rumored to ship with a similar design.

The KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted two OLED iPhones next year and hinted on the larger iPhone X display, so these renders may make sense. See the images below.