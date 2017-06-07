New Versions of macOS Won’t Support 32-bit Apps

According to the latest report from MacRumors, Apple will stop supporting 32-bit applications on Mac computers starting 2018. As it was mentioned yesterday at the WWDC conference, all new apps submitted to the Mac App Store have to be 64-bit in January 2018. Moreover, all existing apps and updates have to be made 64-bit by June 2018.

Apple says it will not accept and support the old software soon. In fact, macOS High Sierra will be the last macOS version to work with legacy applications “without compromises.” The versions released after High Sierra won’t be compatible with 32-bit programs and users won’t have access to the old apps they use.

Most of the existing programs will be updated by their respective developers, however, there may be some that are no longer supported by their creators. If you use a lot of old programs, we recommend to start looking for their newer alternatives.