OLED Displays for iPhone 8 May Cost Apple $50 Million in Q2 – Analyst

As it was reported earlier, the iPhone 8 may be equipped with a new OLED display. According to a research note from Cowen & Company analyst Timothy Arcuri, the switch to new displays may cost Apple $50 million in incremental costs. This sum will be paid to suppliers in March, but the quarterly gross margin of the company should not be affected too much, the analyst adds.

Samsung will reportedly become the main supplier of 5.8-inch OLED displays for iPhone 8, but this information hasn’t been proven by Apple or the South Korean tech giant.

Indeed some reports have suggested that Samsung could be Apple's exclusive supplier, possibly of 5.8-inch "fixed flex" screens. The Korean company has been an early pioneer of curved OLED, using it on the Edge models of its own Galaxy S6 and S7 phones, as well as the defunct Galaxy Note 7.

Apple will unveil the iPhone 8 in September. The device may get a faster 10-nanometer A11 processor, glass body, better camera, and a number of other enhancements.