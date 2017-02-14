Only 5.8-inch iPhone 8 to Feature Glass Body – Report

According to the latest report from DigiTimes, only the 5.8-inch OLED iPhone 8 will feature a body made of reinforced glass with a stainless steel frame. The 4.7-inch iPhone 7s will have an aluminum back panel similar to the one its predecessor had. The design of the 5.5-inch handset hasn’t yet been confirmed, supply chain insiders claim.

Metal frames for the glass iPhone 8 will be supplied by Foxconn Technology and Jabil Circuit, while those for the aluminum iPhone 7s will be manufactured by Catcher Technology.

DigiTimes reporters believe that the high-end iPhone will cost about $1000 due to the new OLED display and other hardware improvements. The prices for the other two models remain unknown, just like the specs for these devices.

Apple may unveil the iPhone 8 along with the other two models in September. Insiders claim that the handset will get a powerful A11 Fusion processor, better camera, larger battery, and a completely new design. Display bezels will become thinner, apart from that, Apple will reportedly ditch the Home button and integrate it right into the display, like the Touch ID.