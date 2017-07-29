iPhoneRoot.com       
Photo Leak of Wireless Charging Module, Possibly Belonging to iPhone

A post from Slashleaks is supposedly showing a part of the new iPhone wireless charging mechanism.

The component is obviously an inductive coil. There is a label on the back indicating this element is designed for wireless charging. It is unclear if this is a part of the charger or of the iPhone itself.  There is a socket that seems to be a female Lightning port that can be a proof of this part belonging to iPhone.

The board is 2.5 by 4 inches in size that makes it able to fit into iPhone’s inner structure taking into consideration its dimensions as well as be a part of the charger. If the label on the back provides an adequate information, then the charger will generate a voltage of 5V to 12 V and power of 0.6A to 2A.

Apple is going to announce new iPhone 8 and iPhone 7S series in September. According to earlier reports, this line should support wireless charging technology.

[via AppleInsider]





Written by Nathalie

Saturday, July 29, 2017. 1:39

