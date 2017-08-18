Probable iPhone 8 Wireless Charging Element Photo Leaks

In September Apple is going to introduce three new iPhone models: completely new OLED iPhone 8, slightly changed iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus. The new iPhones are rumored to support wireless charging technology.

Recently the resource Weibo shared the alleged photos of the inductive charging component for the new iPhones. It is expected that the part will be located underneath the back cover and will be transferring power inductively.

It’s worth mentioning that the wireless charger will not replace the traditional one. iPhone 8 will still be sold with the Lightning cable and the inductive charger will be an additional offer sold separately.

Some rumors claim the software controlling wireless charging may not be ready till the iPhone release date. The feature may be enabled later in one of the planned iOS updates.