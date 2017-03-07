Reporters Spot First Reference to macOS 10.13

First public reference pointing to the macOS 10.13 that is expected to be released this fall has been spotted by Pike's Universum. The reference seems to be a CatalogURL for developer seeds. It proves that Apple is already working on the new version of the operating system for Mac computers.

MacRumors reporters also prove that the next version of macOS is being tested by Apple employees. According to the data shared by the reporters, the number of visits to the website from Macs running macOS 10.13 has been growing steadily since January. You can take a look at the chart below.

The name of the next iteration of macOS remains unknown. Back in 2014, Apple trademarked a wide number of names that can be used for the next-generation operating system. These names include Redwood, California, Big Sur, Pacific, Diablo, Miramar, Redtail, Condor, and others.

Apple will unveil macOS 10.13 in June at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference. Most likely, the first beta for developers and public testers will be seeded after the conference.