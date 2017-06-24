Roof of New Apple Store in Chicago Looks Like MacBook Lid [Video]

Apple is currently building a new Apple Store in Chicago. This new retail location features glass walls and a thin carbon fiber roof. What is even more interesting is that there is a large Apple logo on the roof making it look like a massive MacBook lid. You can check out a short video below.

The color of the top structure is reminiscent of the gray aluminum that is used to produce MacBook lids. Moreover, the roof has a shape of rectangular with rounded edges. Looks like the design of this particular Apple Store was indeed copied from the MacBook.

The new Chicago store was designed by a longtime Apple partner, a firm called Foster+Partners. It is a large 20,000 square feet building with two floors. Apple hasn’t yet revealed the grand opening date, but the store is nearly completed, so we can see it opening its doors to customers pretty soon.