Samsung Gets Order for 70 Million OLED Panels for iPhone 8

Apple has ordered 70 million bendable OLED panels from Samsung. According to Nikkei Asian Review, these components will be used in the 5.2-inch iPhone 8. Notably, the reporters believe the screen of the next-generation flagship will be smaller than it was expected earlier.

The report is based on data obtained from insiders as well as on the predictions from a research firm IHS Markit. The predictions suggest that Samsung will try to produce 95 million OLED panels in case the demand for the iPhone 8 will be stronger than expected. The Korean company is the sole OLED supplier.

Nikkei reporters believe that in 2017, Apple will release three iPhone models, namely, the iPhone 8, iPhone 7s, and iPhone 7s Plus. The new flagship device will get an OLED screen and lack the Home button, while the other two models will feature LCD displays along with Home buttons. All devices will be waterproof and get wireless charging capabilities.

Neither Apple, nor Samsung have confirmed today’s rumors, but anyway, they seem trustworthy.