Samsung to Release Galaxy Note 8 in Late September

According to the latest report from Venturebeat, Samsung will release the Galaxy Note 8 in the second half of September. The new handset will come with the S Pen stylus and get a price tag of €999.

The Galaxy Note 8 will get a 5.3-inch AMOLED display with the aspect ratio of 18.5:9. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 835 or Exynos 8895 processor and get 6GB of RAM. The battery capacity is rumored to be 3300mAh.

Similarly to the iPhone 7 Plus and a number of other flagship devices, the handset will feature a dual camera. The fingerprint scanner will be placed on the back panel, not integrated into the display.

It will also be Samsung’s first phone with dual cameras on the back, each of which features a 12-megapixel sensor and independent optical image stabilization for the lens. The lenses are said to be configured horizontally, situated to the left of the flash and heart rate sensor.

Insiders claim that the Galaxy Note 8 will come in black, blue, and gold colors.