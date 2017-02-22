Samsung to Start Selling Refurbished Galaxy Note 7 in India and Vietnam
Samsung plans to add new smaller batteries and outer shells to the updated Galaxy Note 7 units. Sources suggest that some other components might be changed as well to ensure the safety of refurbished smartphones.
So far, Samsung has lost $2.6 billion on its recall program. Total losses may reach $6 billion. From this point of view, the decision to start selling refurbished Galaxy Note 7 units looks quite smart.
Would you buy a refurbished Note 7 if you could? Leave your comments down below.
