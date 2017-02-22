Samsung to Start Selling Refurbished Galaxy Note 7 in India and Vietnam

According to the latest report from The Investor, Samsung is planning to start selling refurbished Galaxy Note 7 units. It is cheaper for the manufacturer to order new batteries and reassemble several million smartphones than to destroy all recalled and never-sold devices. Sources claim that refurbished Note 7 units will be sold in India and Vietnam.

Samsung plans to add new smaller batteries and outer shells to the updated Galaxy Note 7 units. Sources suggest that some other components might be changed as well to ensure the safety of refurbished smartphones.

So far, Samsung has lost $2.6 billion on its recall program. Total losses may reach $6 billion. From this point of view, the decision to start selling refurbished Galaxy Note 7 units looks quite smart.

