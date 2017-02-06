Saurik Releases Cydia 1.1.28 with Several Improvements

A hacker nicknamed Saurik has released an updated version of Cydia that contains a number of under-the-hood improvements.

Below you can take a look at the list of changes found in Cydia 1.1.28.

New APT 1.14~b library that enhances performance and reliability.

Cydia has become a 64-bit process.

Better optimization for iOS 10

Bug fixes

Yesterday, Luca Todesco tweeted that the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus will eventually support the yalu jailbreak. He didn’t provide any timing or other details, but admitted the jailbreak of iOS 10.2 on these devices was not a priority for him.

If you own any 64-bit iPhone or iPad, you can hack it right now using the yalu102 jailbreak. It is available on Luca Todesco’s website .

Before attempting to jailbreak your device, don’t forget to back up important files. In this case, you won’t lose anything due to an error or other issues with the jailbreak.