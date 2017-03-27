Siri on iOS 11 to Feature iMessage Integration, AI, and Machine Learning – Rumor
Siri on iOS 11 may become more proactive and learn constantly using all devices connected via user’s iCloud account. This means that the information will be gathered from all macOS, tvOS, and watchOS devices.
Protecting user’s privacy and sensitive data is an issue Apple has to solve if it plans to rollout the revamped Siri later this year.
The report comes from an Israeli Apple blog, so it’s hard to say whether iOS will indeed feature iMessage integration, AI, and machine learning features.
We may find out more about iOS 11 in June, after Apple announces new software at WWDC conference.
