iPhoneRoot.com       
«
»

Six Months of Apple Campus 2 Construction – Time-Lapse

﻿



Apple’s new Campus 2 is nearly completed. Construction workers are starting to work on the interior of the new headquarters, moreover, the groundwork is in progress. Below you can watch a beautiful time-lapse showing how much work has been done to the Campus 2 over the last six months.

The drone video has been shared by Matthew Roberts on YouTube.

Take a look at the breathtaking pace of construction at Apple Campus 2 over the past 6 months. Featuring jaw dropping aerial footage via drone in 4k.

According to Apple CEO Tim Cook, first teams may start moving in the new campus in January.

What do you think about the latest drone video? Leave your comments below.





Follow us on Twitter:     


| |


Latest posts



   

Leave a comment

Written by Andrey

Saturday, December 17, 2016. 15:49

Posted in All,Other,Video

Tagged with , , , ,

«
»

Leave a Reply



You can login with iPhoneRoot account here.