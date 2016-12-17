Six Months of Apple Campus 2 Construction – Time-Lapse

Apple’s new Campus 2 is nearly completed. Construction workers are starting to work on the interior of the new headquarters, moreover, the groundwork is in progress. Below you can watch a beautiful time-lapse showing how much work has been done to the Campus 2 over the last six months.

The drone video has been shared by Matthew Roberts on YouTube.

Take a look at the breathtaking pace of construction at Apple Campus 2 over the past 6 months. Featuring jaw dropping aerial footage via drone in 4k.

According to Apple CEO Tim Cook, first teams may start moving in the new campus in January.

