Take a Look at These New iPhone Ads [Video]

Apple has posted six new iPhone 7 ads on its official YouTube channel. Four commercials belong to the “One Night” campaign, while the other two showcase the Portrait mode of the iPhone 7 Plus. You can check out the new videos below. Don’t forget to tell us what you think!

To start off, let’s take a look at the simple clips showing the beauty of Shanghai, New York, Johannesburg, and Tokyo. All photos have been taken by independent photographers and then carefully reviewed and merged into four videos by Apple.

Here are two commercials highlighting the depth of field effect of the iPhone 7 Plus.

Last weekend, Apple released several iPad Pro ads. If you haven’t seen them, do this right now.