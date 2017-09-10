The Golden Master Version of iOS Revealed New Features

The ready-for-release iOS version leak demonstrated some features Apple will announce on Tuesday.

The picture found in the Apple Watch app may be a visualization of the upcoming Apple’s wearable with LTE:

The device has the same general design as the current Apple Watch, featuring a Space Gray body and matching band, but it appears to have a bright red Digital Crown.

The Apple Watch will support LTE calls and use the same phone number as the iPhone does.

Other details are corroborating with the rumors we heard previously:

the facial recognition feature will be called Face ID;

the new design will include thin bezels and the cutout for sensors at the top;

there will be the dock that will perform functions of the removed home button and will support gestures;

the sleep/wake button will be called “side button”; long press on this button will call Siri.

Besides, the collection of new wallpapers has been found, including “stills of the earth and moon, several floral images, a selection of retro-style rainbow wallpapers, and one wallpaper that's plain black.”