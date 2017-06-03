There Are Trees Inside Apple Park Main Building [Video]

Duncan Sinfield has posted a new drone video giving us a closer look at the new Apple campus. Like always, the short clip is available either below, or on YouTube.

This time Sinfield revealed that there are some trees inside of the cafeteria in the main building. This is not strange if we keep in mind the size of the cafeteria and Apple Park in general.

We can also see that over the last couple of weeks the number of trees at the territory has grown noticeably. The construction workers are making new pathways around the campus and giving the new headquarters some final touches.

Apple is set to open Apple Park in a couple of weeks. Initially, the company planned to do this by the end of 2016, but failed to meet the deadline.