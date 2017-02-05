Tim Cook to Receive University of Glasgow Honorary Degree on Wednesday

Apple CEO Tim Cook will receive the University of Glasgow honorary degree on Wednesday, February 8. The students and staff of the university will have an opportunity to visit the Q&A session with Cook and get answers to their questions. The event is scheduled to start at 6 PM.

The University of Glasgow will honor Apple CEO for his contribution to the development of modern technology. Tim Cook is described as a person who has led Apple to many innovative products like the iPhone 7, iPad Pro, and the Apple Watch. His efforts make the Cupertino-based giant one of the most eco-friendly companies in the world.

Tim Cook became Apple CEO in 2011. Before that, he worked as a COO and was responsible for global sales and operations.