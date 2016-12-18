Top 10 Stories of the Week

It is Sunday today, which means it’s high time I told you about the most popular posts of the last couple of days. Let’s not waste our time and take a look at the topics worth your attention right now.

Most of the articles this week deal with the MacBook Pro and macOS Sierra released earlier this week. The update fixed a number of issues and improved the stability of compatible Mac computers. There are also some posts about iOS 10.2 and iPhones. You can check out the list of top-10 articles down below.

Stay tuned for more news and rumors and don’t forget to follow us on Twitter.