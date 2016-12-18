Top 10 Stories of the Week
It is Sunday today, which means it’s high time I told you about the most popular posts of the last couple of days. Let’s not waste our time and take a look at the topics worth your attention right now.
Most of the articles this week deal with the MacBook Pro and macOS Sierra released earlier this week. The update fixed a number of issues and improved the stability of compatible Mac computers. There are also some posts about iOS 10.2 and iPhones. You can check out the list of top-10 articles down below.
- Apple Adds ‘Report Junk’ Option to iCloud Calendar
- MacBook Pro Users Switch to Surface Devices – Microsoft
- Apple Releases iOS 10.2 to Users Worldwide
- Watch Pac-Man Running on MacBook Pro Touch Bar [Video]
- Apple Releases macOS Sierra 10.12.2 to Users Worldwide
- Apple Releases First iOS 10.2.1 Beta to Developers
- MacBook Pro Uses Report Better battery Life on macOS Sierra 10.12.2
- Apple Releases First macOS Sierra 10.12.3 Beta
- We May Soon See iOS 10.1.1 Jailbreak
- iPhone May Get Foldable Screen in 2018
