Top 10 Stories of the Week
It is Sunday today, so I guess it's time to take a look at the posts worth your attention. Let’s not waste time and do this right now.
Most of the articles this week deal with new iPhones and their specs, the Apple Watch and yalu jailbreak for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE and iPad Pro. You can take a look at the list of the most popular posts down below.
- What to Expect from Apple in 2017 [Video]
- Reset Fixes AirPods Charging Case Battery Problem
- Samsung to Announce Cause of Galaxy Note 7 Explosions Soon
- Next-Gen Apple Watch to Come in Q3, Feature Better Performance and Battery
- Apple Releases New Apple Watch Commercial [Video]
- New iPhones to Get 2 New Features – Rumor
- Luca Todesco Adds Support for TSMC iPhone 6s and iPhone SE to yalu Jailbreak
- Here’s How Galaxy S8 May Look Like
- New MacBook Pro to Get IGZO Displays – Rumor
- Luca Todesco to Release iOS 10.2 Jailbreak Soon
