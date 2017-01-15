Top 10 Stories of the Week
It is Sunday today, which means it’s high time I told you about the most popular posts of the last couple of days. Let’s not waste time and take a look at the list of posts worth your attention right now.
Most of the articles this week deal with the iPhone, its 10th birthday as well as rumors about the iPhone 8. There are also several posts about iOS 10.2.1 and macOS Sierra 10.12.3 betas and the next-generation iPad.
Here’s the top 10 list, enjoy.
- Apple Releases New iPhone 7 Plus Commercial [Video]
- Apple to Introduce 3 iPad Models in March, One with 10-10.5-inch Screen
- Apple Celebrates 10th iPhone Anniversary
- Apple Releases Third Beta of iOS 10.2.1 and macOS Sierra 10.12.3
- Check Out These 1st Generation iPhone Prototypes with Different UI
- iPhone 8 to get Glass Body and Steel Frame – Report
- iPhone 7, 7 Plus, and 6s Captured 31.3% Market Share in the USA in November
- iFixit Team Celebrates 10 years of iPhone Teardowns
- Apple Seeds New Betas of iOS 10.2.1 and macOS Sierra 10.12.3 to Developers
- iPhone 8 to Get IP68 Water Resistance – Rumor
Stay tuned for more news and rumors and don’t forget to follow us on Twitter.
Follow us on