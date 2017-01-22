Top 10 Stories of the Week
It is Sunday today, which means it’s time to discuss the most popular posts of the last couple of days. Let’s start right now.
Most of the articles this week deal with the iPhone 8 and its alleged specs. There are several posts about Samsung, new iPads, and AirPods.
Take a look at the list of the articles worth your attention.
- Faulty Battery Caused Galaxy Note 7 Explosions – Samsung
- MacBook and MacBook Pro to Get Kaby Lake CPUs and More RAM in 2017
- AirPods Captured 2% of Market One Month After Debut
- iPhone 8 to Get Facial and Gesture Recognition – Report
- Apple to Introduce New iPads in the Second Half of 2017
- Apple to Release Apple Pencil 2 Alongside New iPads
- Another Leaked Photo Shows Galaxy S8
- Apple Found Wireless Charging Supplier – Report
- iPhone 8 to get New 3D Touch Sensor – Analyst
- iPhone 8 to Feature New Fingerprint Scanner
