Top 10 Stories of the Week

It is Sunday today, so let’s take a look at the posts worth your attention. Most of the articles this week deal with Apple’s recent software updates, but there’re some other important things as well.
Earlier this week, Apple released iOS 10.2.1 and macOS Sierra 10.12.3 to users worldwide as well as iOS 10.3 and macOS 10.12.4 to developers and public testers. Other topics include Samsung, iPhone 8, and iOS 10.2 jailbreak released by Luca Todesco.
Here’s the list of the most interesting posts.
- Samsung Explained Why Galaxy Note 7 Was Exploding
- Apple Releases iOS 10.2.1 with Bug Fixes
- Apple Releases macOS Sierra 10.12.3 for Mac Users
- iPhone 8 to Use Apple’s Own Wireless Charging Technology
- Apple Releases First iOS 10.3 Beta with Lots of Improvements
- Apple Releases First macOS Sierra 10.12.4 Beta to Developers
- Japan Display to Produce Flexible LCDs in 2018
- Luca Todesco Released iOS 10.2 Jailbreak
- iPad Celebrates 7th Birthday Today
- Apple Removes iCloud Activation Lock Status Page
