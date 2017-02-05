Top 10 Stories of the Week
It is Sunday today, so let’s take a look at the most interesting stories of the last couple of days.
Most of the posts this week deal with Apple’s iOS and semi-tethered yalu jailbreak that now works with all 64-bit Apple devices except the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. There are also several articles about the iPhone 8 and its specs, Apple’s financial results in the first quarter of fiscal 2017, and Apple Campus 2.
The list of the posts worth your attention is available below.
- iOS 10.2 Jailbreak Now Supports New Devices
- Here’s How Apple Campus 2 Looks Like Now [Video]
- OLED Displays for iPhone 8 May Cost Apple $50 Million in Q2 – Analyst
- Apple Stops Signing iOS 10.2, Downgrades Are Impossible
- iOS 10.2 Jailbreak Gains iPad Air 2 and iPad mini 4 Support
- Apple Reveals Results for Financial Q1 2017
- iOS 11 Won’t Support 32-bit Apps and iPhone 5
- Check Out New Glossy iPhone 8 Concept [Video]
- iPhone 6 Plus Bursts into Flames Again
- Luca Todesco Will Release iPhone 7 Jailbreak
