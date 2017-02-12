Top 10 Stories of the Week
It is Sunday, which means that we should take a look at the most interesting posts of the last couple of days. Let’s not waste our time and do this right now.
Most of the articles this week deal with the iPhone, Apple Watch as well as with new betas of iOS 10.3 and macOS Sierra 10.12.4. It is not a surprise that many posts tell us about the specs of the upcoming 5.8-inch iPhone 8 with an OLED display. This device is expected to be released later this year. This should be a totally new iPhone, rumors suggest.
Check out the list of the posts worth your attention.
- Saurik Releases Cydia 1.1.28 with Several Improvements
- Apple Is Working on Smart Glasses – Robert Scoble
- Apple Shares New ‘Shot on iPhone 7’ Commercial [Video]
- iPhone 8 Production Will Begin Earlier than Expected
- Apple Seeds New iOS 10.3 and macOS 10.12.4 Betas to Developers
- Apple Sold 6 Million Apple Watch Units in Q4 2016, Became Market Leader
- iPhone 8 to Cost More Than $1000 – Report
- iPhone 8, iPhone 7s, and iPhone 7s Plus to Get Wireless Charging – Analyst
- Users Complain About Chipped Paint on Matte Black iPhone 7 Units
- iPhone 8 Wireless Charger to Be Sold Separately – Rumor
Stay tuned for more interesting articles and don’t forget to follow us on Twitter.
Follow us on