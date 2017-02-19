Top 10 Stories of the Week
It is Sunday today, which means it is high time I told you about the most interesting posts of the last couple of days. Let’s take a look at these posts right now.
Most of the articles worth your attention deal with the iPhone 8 and its specs including the new OLED display and wireless charging capabilities. There are also several posts that tell us about new Mac malware, Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference, and iPhone sales in the fourth quarter of 2016.
Check out the list of the most interesting posts below.
- Apple Ordered 60 Million OLED Displays from Samsung
- Fast Company Names Apple 4th Most Innovative Company of 2016
- Apple Releases Two New iPhone 7 Plus Ads [Video]
- Only 5.8-inch iPhone 8 to Feature Glass Body – Report
- Warning: New Malware Attacks Mac Users
- Apple Sold More Smartphones Than Samsung in Q4 2016
- iPhone 8 to get 5.8-inch Display with ‘Function Area’ – Analyst
- WWDC to Take Place June 5-9 in San Jose
- Apple and Broadcom are Working on Wireless Charging System for iPhone
- Check Out New iPhone 8 Concept with Display Function Area
