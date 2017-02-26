Top 10 Stories of the Week

It is Sunday today, so let’s take a look at the most interesting posts of the last couple of days.

Most of the articles this week deal with Apple’s upcoming iPhone as well as the March media event, where the company may unveil the new lineup of iPads. There are also several posts about the latest iOS and macOS Sierra versions and rumors about Apple’s rivals.

You can take a look at the list of articles worth your attention below.

Stay tuned for updates and don’t forget to follow us on Twitter.