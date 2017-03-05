Top 10 Stories of the Week
It is Sunday today, which means it’s high time we discussed the most popular posts of the last couple of days. Let’s not waste time and take a look at them right now.
The articles worth your attention this week include posts about possible addition of fast charging and new fingerprint recognition technology to the iPhone 8, new versions of iOS 10.3 and macOS Sierra 10.12.4 as well as rumors connected with the Galaxy S8 that will become the main iPhone rival.
Take a look at the most interesting posts below.
- Third-party iPhone Screen Repairs Don’t Void Warranty Now
- Apple Releases New iOS 10.3 and macOS Sierra 10.12.4 Betas
- iPhone 8 to Get USB-C Port – WSJ
- Apple Releases New iPad Pro Ad [Video]
- New Leaked Image and Video Show Galaxy S8
- iPhone 8 Won’t Get USB-C – Ming-Chi Kuo
- Apple Took 3rd Place in Top Smartwatch Vendors List
- 1,000 Apple Engineers Working on AR in Israel
- iPhone 8 to Get New Fingerprint Scanner, Production to Start in September
- New Apple Park Drone Video is Out
