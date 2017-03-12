Top 10 Stories of the Week
It is Sunday today, let's take a look at the most popular posts of the last couple of days.
Most of the articles this week deal with the iPhone, its future version called the iPhone 8 or iPhone Edition, and new builds of iOS and macOS. There are also some posts that deal with the iPhone rival called the Galaxy S8 and some other interesting stories.
The list of the most interesting articles is available below.
- Apple to Release OLED iPhone 8 and 2 LCD Models – Nikkei
- Apple Releases 32GB Version of iPhone 6
- All iPhones to Feature OLED Screens in 2019
- Reporters Spot First Reference to macOS 10.13
- New iPhone to Be Called iPhone Edition – Rumors
- Apple Seeds Fifth Beta of macOS Sierra 10.12.4, No iOS 10.3 Beta 5
- Apple Starts Selling Refurbished 2016 MacBook Pro Units
- Louis Vuitton Released $5,500 iPhone 7 Case
- iPhone 8 Won’t Get Curved Screen – Analyst
- Galaxy S8 to Get Both Iris Scanner and Facial Recognition System
